    6 people detained in counter-terror operations in France

    One of detainees - 48-year-old man served a sentence at Guantanamo eight years earlier

    Baku. 30 May. REPORT.AZ/ 6 people were detained during counter-terror operations in France.

    Report informs citing local BFMTV.

    According to the police source, the operation was conducted in Île-de-France, Paris at the request of the prosecutor's office, as well as in Bordeaux, in south-west of the country.

    "Four men and two women were detained", the TV channel said.

    One of the detainees - 48-year-old man served a sentence at Guantanamo eight years earlier. 

