6 people detained in counter-terror operations in France

Baku. 30 May. REPORT.AZ/ 6 people were detained during counter-terror operations in France.

Report informs citing local BFMTV.

According to the police source, the operation was conducted in Île-de-France, Paris at the request of the prosecutor's office, as well as in Bordeaux, in south-west of the country.

"Four men and two women were detained", the TV channel said.

One of the detainees - 48-year-old man served a sentence at Guantanamo eight years earlier.