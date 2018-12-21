Congo plane crash kills 6

Baku. 21 December. REPORT.AZ/ Six people were killed when a plane chartered by DR Congo’s election commission crashed near Kinshasa airport, Report informs citing the RİA Novosti.

The Antonov 26 crashed Thursday as it was about to land after delivering election material to Tshikapa in the centre of the country, a spokesman at the Independent National Election Commission (CENI) told AFP.

An official with air traffic control in Tshikapa, the capital of Kasai district, told AFP that the plane, operated by a company called Gomair, delivered its consignment.

All five crew members and one passenger died in the crash, which occurred as a result of severe weather conditions as it returned to Kinshasa, the official said.