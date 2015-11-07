6.8- magnitude earthquake hits south-southwest of Chile

Baku. 7 November. REPORT.AZ/ A magnitude-6.8 earthquake struck 100 kilometres south-southwest of Coquimbo, Chile, the US Geological Survey reported. Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, it is reported by US Geological Survey (USGS).

The earthquake was recorded at 4.31 local time (11.31 Baku time). The epicenter of the quake was located 44 km south-west from the city of Ovalle, 308 km from the capital of Santiago.

Information on possible casualties or damage were received. No tsunami warning has been issued after the latest quake, which struck on land at a depth of 36 kilometres.

There is a high seismic activity in Chile. The magnitude 8.8 earthquake occurred on 27 February 2010. Fatality numbers approached 800. More than 2 million people directly affected, and some 1.5 million buildings destroyed or badly damaged.