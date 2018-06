Baku. 1 December. REPORT.AZ/ 6.3 magnitude earthquake hits Iran.

Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti, the European Seismological Center said.

Tremors were registered at 02:32 local time, 65 kilometers north-west of Kerman city where more than 500,000 people live.

The epicenter of mainshock was 13 kilometers below the the earth surface.

There are no reports about causalities or destructions.