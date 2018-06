Baku. 12 August. REPORT.AZ/ An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 points occurred off the coast of Chile.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) reported.

Underground shocks were recorded 95 kilometers west of the city of Coquimbo and 395 kilometers from capital Santiago. Earthquake focus was recorded at depth of 10 km.

No reports of casualties and destruction have been received so far.