6.2 magnitude quake hits Philippines

A 6.2 magnitude earthquake hit Luzon island, Philippines.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, the US Geological Survey issued a statement.

The center of underground tremors was 8.1 km north-west of Balayan settlement. The epicenter of the earthquake was at depth of 168,1 km.

Reuters reports that the quake's magnitude was 6.6 points.

No additional information on victims of natural disaster and destruction has been provided.