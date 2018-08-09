6.1 magnitude earthquake hits Indonesia

Baku. 9 August. REPORT.AZ/ Indonesian island Lombok has been hit by a 6.1 magnitude earthquake this morning.

Report informs citing the TASS, European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said. The epicenter of the tremors was 18 km to the north-east of the city of Mataram with a population of 319 thousand inhabitants. The hearth lay at a depth of 12 km.

Information on victims was not received.

Notably, earlier 6.6 magnitude stroke island of Lombok, as a result of which 380 people killed and more than thousand were injured. About 270 thousand local residents were forced to leave their homes.