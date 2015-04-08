540 people killed in Yemen

Baku. 8 April. REPORT.AZ/ World Health Organization (WHO) reported that the clashes in Yemen in recent weeks killed about 540 people, 1,700 people injured.

Report informs, at a press conference at the Geneva office of the UN press secretary WHO Christian Lindmayer said: "540 people were killed and 1,700 injured in Yemen since the beginning of the conflict on March 19".

In turn, a spokesman for Children's Fund UNICEF Christopher Bouyeri stated that the conflict in the country has a negative impact on the health system, access to vaccines and drinking water.

Hundreds of thousands of people have fled their homes.