 Top
    Close photo mode

    540 people killed in Yemen

    Hundreds of thousands of people have fled their homes

    Baku. 8 April. REPORT.AZ/ World Health Organization (WHO) reported that the clashes in Yemen in recent weeks killed about 540 people, 1,700 people injured.

    Report informs, at a press conference at the Geneva office of the UN press secretary WHO Christian Lindmayer said: "540 people were killed and 1,700 injured in Yemen since the beginning of the conflict on March 19".

    In turn, a spokesman for Children's Fund UNICEF Christopher Bouyeri stated that the conflict in the country has a negative impact on the health system, access to vaccines and drinking water.

    Hundreds of thousands of people have fled their homes.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi