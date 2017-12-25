50 Yemen Houthis killed in strikes by Saudi led coalition

Baku. 25 December. REPORT.AZ/ At least 50 Houthi rebels (supporters of Ansar Allah movement) became victims of strikes carried out by air forces led by Saudi Arabia coalition on Yemen, Report informs referring to the TASS.

Air strikes were launched on rebel’s strongholds in coastal area in the west of the country.

Since August 2014 Yemen become the arena of confrontations between the authorities of the country and Houthi rebels. The conflict moved into a more proactive phase when the coalition led by Saudi Arabia invaded Yemen at the request of president Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi.