50 tourists poisoned in the United States

Baku. 2 April. REPORT.AZ/ Almost 50 teenagers-tourists were taken to a hospital in the center of Washington D.C. with food poisoning, Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti.

According to the Department of Fire and Emergency Medicine of the District of Columbia, during the incident in the Harrington Hotelб 48 adolescents and three adults were hospitalized.

Alongside local media said that some patients felt the first symptoms of poisoning in New York, where from the group arrived in the US capital.

In Washington, tourists accommodated at the Harrington Hotel, which is in five blocks from the White House. Tourists, presumably, have arrived in the US from London.