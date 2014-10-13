 Top
    ​50 people killed during three explosions in Iraq

    Most of the dead were militants and fighters recruited to fight against ISIS

    Baku. 13 October. REPORT.AZ/ About 50 people were killed during three explosions in the Iraqi city of Kara Tapa, populated mainly by Kurds, Report informs citing BBC.

    Explosions were carried out by suicide bombers, who had been sent by the Islamic state. Most of the dead were militants and fighters recruited to fight against ISIS. Moreover, as a result of roadside bomb, the police chief of Iraqi province of Anbar was killed. He was going with a convoy to the north of the provincial capital city of Ramadi when a bomb exploded.

