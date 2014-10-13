Explosions were carried out by suicide bombers, who had been sent by the Islamic state. Most of the dead were militants and fighters recruited to fight against ISIS. Moreover, as a result of roadside bomb, the police chief of Iraqi province of Anbar was killed. He was going with a convoy to the north of the provincial capital city of Ramadi when a bomb exploded.
50 people killed during three explosions in Iraq
Baku. 13 October. REPORT.AZ/ About 50 people were killed during three explosions in the Iraqi city of Kara Tapa, populated mainly by Kurds, Report informs citing BBC.
