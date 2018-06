Baku. 6 June. REPORT.AZ/ In the U.S. state of Louisiana, two unidentified men shot and killed 5 people.

Report informs, the Press TV stated.

The incident occurred in the afternoon in New Orleans.

According to police, the criminals wounded four men in one part of the city, while the other victim was found six blocks away.

The offenders are still at large, tens of police officers have been involved in their search.