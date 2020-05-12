Top

5 killed in explosion near Kabul hospital

5 killed in explosion near Kabul hospital

At least five people were killed and four others injured in an explosion that took place near a hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan on Tuesday, officials said.

Afghan forces have rescued more than 40 people, said a spokesman for the Ministry of Interior.

A source told TOLO news that the victims comprised three women, a child, and a member of security forces.

Residents said that the sounds of two blasts and gunfire came from inside the hospital.

There is a guesthouse behind the hospital where foreigners are currently lodged, and the attackers were trying to get inside, security sources told TOLO News.

Although there was no official information on the number of attackers, a witness said there were three and in military uniforms.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack. The Taliban has rejected their involvement.

That is was the third consecutive day of blast rocking the Afghan capital.

If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.
Facebook
Subscribe to our Facebook page

This post is also available in other languages:

Last added

Latest news



Orphus sistemi
facebook
Subscribe to the page on Facebook and keep abreast of all interesting and relevant news
Thanks, I already like it!