Baku. 12 May. REPORT.AZ/ Civilian vehicle ran over a landmine this morning on the territory of the southern Afghan province of Kandahar.

Report citing the TASS, the explosion took place in a border area between Arghastan and Marouf Districts around 10:00 AM this morning. As a result 5 civilians killed, 3 wounded.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the explosion.