5.9 quake rocks western Greece

Baku. 17 November. REPORT.AZ/ A 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of the Greek island of Lefkada in the Ionian Sea, Report informs referring to the Russian Sputnik, the US Geological Survey said Tuesday.

There are currently no reports of damage or victims from the earthquake.

The quake was registered at 07:10 GMT and was 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) below the surface.

According to the seismological laboratory from Athens University, the earthquake registered 5.9 in magnitude.