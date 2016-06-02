5,500 people evacuated in France because of floods

Baku. 2 June. REPORT.AZ/ More than 5.5 thousand people were evacuated in France because of flooding caused by swollen rivers and heavy rains.

Report informs referring to BFM TV French Ministry of Internal Affairs has stated.

According to the ministry, the water level reaches a half or even two meters in a number of cities in the streets. A new wave of rain expected in the near future.

Europe 1 reported about one deceased: Rescuers found the body of 86-year-old woman in a flooded house. About 10 thousand homes remain without electricity.

At present difficult situation persists to the east and south-east of Paris.