    5.5 magnitude earthquake hits Tajikistan

    The epicenter located about 130 kilometers east of Dushanbe

    Baku. 20 May. REPORT.AZ/ 5.5 magnitude earthquake hit Tajikistan on Wednesday, Report informs referring to the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

    The epicenter of the quake, which occurred at 08:31 Baku time, was located about 130 kilometers east of Dushanbe.

    Center lies at a depth of 10 km.

    Tremors were felt for a few seconds in Tajik capital. However, according to the operational service of the Committee of Emergency Situations of the country, information about the devastation has not been received yet.

