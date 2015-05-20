5.5 magnitude earthquake hits Tajikistan

Baku. 20 May. REPORT.AZ/ 5.5 magnitude earthquake hit Tajikistan on Wednesday, Report informs referring to the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

The epicenter of the quake, which occurred at 08:31 Baku time, was located about 130 kilometers east of Dushanbe.

Center lies at a depth of 10 km.

Tremors were felt for a few seconds in Tajik capital. However, according to the operational service of the Committee of Emergency Situations of the country, information about the devastation has not been received yet.