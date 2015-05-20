5.5 magnitude earthquake hits Tajikistan

Baku. 20 May. REPORT.AZ/ 5.5 magnitude earthquake hit Tajikistan on Wednesday, Report informs referring to the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.
The epicenter of the quake, which occurred at 08:31 Baku time, was located about 130 kilometers east of Dushanbe.
Center lies at a depth of 10 km.
Tremors were felt for a few seconds in Tajik capital. However, according to the operational service of the Committee of Emergency Situations of the country, information about the devastation has not been received yet.
Cəfər AğadadaşovNews Author
