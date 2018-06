Baku. 1 March. REPORT.AZ/ An earthquake measuring 5.5 hits Amlia island, which is part of the Aleutian Islands and relating to the State of Alaska, US.

Report informs citing the TASS, the US Geological Survey said.

The epicenter of the quake was located at 58 km south-east of Atka. The earthquake lies at a depth of 59 km.

Data on casualties or damage were not reported.