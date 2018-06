Baku. 19 March. REPORT.AZ/ 5.1-magnitude earthquake occurred off the coast of West Papua province in the east of Indonesia tonight.

Report informs referring to RIA Novosti agency, the epicenter of the quake located 148 km south-west from Supiori island.

Earthquake occurred at a depth of 18 km from the Cenderawasih bay.

The information about casualties and damage is not provided.