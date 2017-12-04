 Top
    Close photo mode

    5.0 magnitude quake hits central Italy

    Qarabag FC club is currently in Italy to play with Roma

    Baku. 4 December. REPORT.AZ/ 4.4 magnitude underground tremors hit center of Italy on the night of December 4.

    Report informs, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

    The center of underground tremors recorded at 35 km north of Aquila, 111 km of Rome.

    Epicenter of mainshock was 2 kilometers below the earth surface.

    No information about casualties and destruction reported yet.

    Notably, Azerbaijan's Qarabag club (Aghdam) is currently in Italy to meet Roma as part of the Champions League.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi