5.0 magnitude quake hits central Italy

Baku. 4 December. REPORT.AZ/ 4.4 magnitude underground tremors hit center of Italy on the night of December 4.

Report informs, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The center of underground tremors recorded at 35 km north of Aquila, 111 km of Rome.

Epicenter of mainshock was 2 kilometers below the earth surface.

No information about casualties and destruction reported yet.

Notably, Azerbaijan's Qarabag club (Aghdam) is currently in Italy to meet Roma as part of the Champions League.