47 people injured in Germany as school bus crushed into wall

© AP

Baku. 16 January. REPORT.AZ/ 47 people injured as a result of car accident with school bus in the town of Eberbach, south-west of Germany.

Report informs referring to the foreign media.

The representative of police said that 37 people suffered minor injuries, ten people are in critical condition. Majority of injured people are children.

According to latest information, the bus driver lost control and collided with several cars and rammed into a house wall.