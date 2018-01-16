 Top
    Close photo mode

    47 people injured in Germany as school bus crushed into wall

    Ten people are in critical condition© AP

    Baku. 16 January. REPORT.AZ/ 47 people injured as a result of car accident with school bus in the town of Eberbach, south-west of Germany. 

    Report informs referring to the foreign media.

    The representative of police said that 37 people suffered minor injuries, ten people are in critical condition. Majority of injured people are children.

    According to latest information, the bus driver lost control and collided with several cars and rammed into a house wall.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi