Germany reveals: more than 16 thousand cases of COVID

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 2705 per day, exceeding 16.6 thousand, 47 people died, Report informs citing RIA Novosti, as Robert Koch Institute revealed such information several hours ago.

As of March 21, the number of confirmed cases is 16662. The Robert Koch Institute, which is part of the Ministry of Health, keeps statistics of morbidity in the country. But its data are published once a day and differ in the data of the media, conducting their calculations.

The Institute's management has previously stated that they are aware of the discrepancies in data and explained this as a "time lag" and the need to consolidate official reports from regional agencies.

The most significant number of cases was recorded in Baden-Wuerttemberg - 3668 (plus 922 per day). In North Rhine-Westphalia it was 3542 (plus 45), in Bavaria, it was 2960 (plus 559). In Berlin, 866 cases (plus 135) were recorded.

On March 11, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic. The official number of registered cases throughout the world is 245 thousand, more than 10 thousand people died.