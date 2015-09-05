 Top
    47 killed in clashes between Islamic State and Syrian rebels

    Baku. 5 September. REPORT.AZ/ At least 47 fighters were killed in clashes between the Islamic State group and Syrian insurgents  in an area where the United States and Turkey are planning to open a new front against the ultra-hardline group, Report informs citing Reuters.

    The renewed fighting raged on Friday around the rebel-held town of Marea, 20 km (12 miles) from the Turkish border, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

    The area falls within a "safe zone" Turkey said last month it would set up in northern Syria to help keep Islamic State at bay.

