43 schoolchildren suffer gas intoxication in Russia

The number of victims in the release of a gas mixture near a school in the Vadsky district of the Nizhny Novgorod region of Russia reaches 44 people, including 43 children, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

By the information, after medical care 27 children were discharged home, while 17 more victims undergo medical examinaction.

According to the administration of the Vadskaya secondary school, the cause for poisoning of schoolchildren near Nizhny Novgorod was the release of the substance from the gas distribution station (GDS), where the gas was drained. It is noted that the GPS is located one and a half kilometers from the school.