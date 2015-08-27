 Top
    41 militants killed in Yemen

    28 of the dead were Houthi rebels while 8 were the militants of the People's Resistance forces

    Baku. 27 August. REPORT.AZ/ 36 people died in the shooting between the Popular Resistance forces and Houthi rebels in the city of Taiz, Yemen.

    Report informs referring to "Anadolu" news agency.

    According to the report, 28 of the dead were Houthi rebels while 8 were the militants of the People's Resistance forces. 41 Houthi and 23 resistance militants were injured.

    5 terrorists were killed as a result of bombing "al-Qaeda" positions in Hadramevt province of Yemen from the US unmanned flying devices.

