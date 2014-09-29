 Top
    Close photo mode

    ​40 people suffered in clashes in Hong Kong

    Thousands of protesters held a sit-in, blocking business center

    Baku. 29 September. REPORT.AZ/ 40 people suffered in clashes between the residents and police in Hong Kong.

    Report informs citing Air Force, a riot broke out due to the fact that the opposition-minded citizens were demanding direct elections of local government leadership, previously appointed by the Beijing-controlled electoral college.

    On Sunday thousands of protesters in Hong Kong conducted a so-called sit-in, blocking the business center of the metropolis, where the administrative buildings are situated.

    This protest action was organized by the Occupy Central movement, aimed at democratization of the election in Hong Kong. China has blocked the country's service for downloading pictures and Instagram hash tag of Occupy Central's account.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi