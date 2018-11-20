40 people suffered in Barcelona train derailment - UPDATED

Baku. 20 November. REPORT.AZ/ The number of those who suffered in a train derailment in Barcelona has risen to 40.

Report informs citing RIA Novosti that the due information has been provided by Spain's Emergency Service.

One died and at least five people were slightly injured on Tuesday after a passenger train derailed outside Barcelona, Spain, Report informs citing TASS.

The train derailed between the northeastern towns of Terrassa and Manresa due to a landslide, train operator Adif said in a tweet. Eight ambulances and 14 fire brigades were dispatched to the scene.