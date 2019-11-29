40 people die in 24 hours during protests in Iraq

© Anadolu https://report.az/storage/news/944c57e6ad66836853cbb5f6444e2c50/d3922377-e619-4756-81f7-9292066f990d_292.jpg

40 people have died over the past 24 hours in clashes between protestors and police in various parts of Iraq, Report informs citing Interfax.

Most riots occurred in the southern Iraq, where 36 protestors were killed and 245 people were injured.

Four more demonstrants were shot dead in Baghdad, when the law enforcement officers fired at protest participants with live rounds.

A least 360 people have died, thousands have been injured since the protests were unleashed in Iraq on October 1.

Earlier, the demonstrators protesting the government set on fire the building of Iraq's diplomatic mission in En-Najaf. The consulate employees were evacuated shortly before the demonstrants burst into the building. The Iraqi authorities were obliged to suspend the operation of educational and municipal facilities in central and southern part of the capital city over massive protests.