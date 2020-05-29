​40 arrested in US over protests against police custody death

Law enforcement officials in New York detained more than 40 people who participated in violent protests continued in the city -- and other cities across the US-- following Monday's death of George Floyd, a black man who died while in police custody, Report says, citing TASS.

The charges range from obstruction of governmental administration to criminal possession of a weapon, which stemmed from a woman who pulled a switchblade at Union Square.

The official said one protestor was also arrested after trying to yank the gun out of a New York Police officer's holster.

According to the official, one of the injured officers suffered a possible concussion.

Demonstrators were protesting the death of George Floyd, who died after pleading that he couldn't breathe while a police officer held him down with his knee.