Turkey: 4 tourists dead, 38 injured in bus accident

Baku. 7 August. REPORT.AZ/ A tour bus skidded and rolled over on its way from Denizli, Pamukkale to Antalya in southeastern Turkey on Thursday. Four people died and dozens were injured in the accident, Report informs referring to Turkish media.

38 people, 35 of whom were tourists got injured in the accident and four tourists from Ukraine, Kazakhstan and Russia died at the scene. The bus with the number plate 07 FGN 64 slammed into the barriers in the Serinhisar district of Denizli on the Denizli-Muğla highway. The bus driver Evren Erkılış also got injured in the accident.

After the investigation, Denizli Police Chief Hüseyin Namal said in a statement to reporters that the accident occurred because of heavy rainfall and slippery road.

"The tour bus carrying tourists, somersaulted and hit the barriers after it skidded on the road. 38people including three bus attendants were injured. Four passengers lost their lives in the accident, according to initial reports. The status of three of the injured are critical," said Namal.