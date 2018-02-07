4 killed, 219 injured in a strong quake in Taiwan - VIDEO

Baku. 7 February. REPORT.AZ/ 6.4-magnitude quake on the east coast of Taiwan has left four dead and 219 injured, the government said, after buildings crumbled and trapped people inside.

Report informs referring to the TASS.

A hotel and a residential block were the worst hit by the quake in the port city of Hualien, according to the national fire agency.

Five more buildings including a hospital had also been damaged.

The worst-hit Marshal Hotel partly crumpled into the ground, leaving it slanting on its side, as rescuers on cranes attempted to free people from its upper floors.