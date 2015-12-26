4 injured in Christmas shooting outside Alabama cinema

Baku. 26 December. REPORT.AZ/ At least four people, including minors, have been shot after unknown gunmen opened fire outside a movie theatre in Mobile, Alabama, on Christmas Day, police said, adding that the perpetrators are on still on the loose.

The incident took place near the Carmike's Wynnsong Cinemas in Mobile County, Report informs referring to the Russian media, MPD Spokesperson Charlotte Soilid told WKRG news.

Among the victims are two 14-year-olds and an 18-year-old. The fourth victim wounded was taken to hospital with a stomach wound, police said. Law enforcers said three of the injured are male and one is female.

The shooters may be juveniles, according to the information gathered at the scene. Several witnesses told local media that first they heard an argument in the movie theatre parking lot, and then there were multiple gunshots.