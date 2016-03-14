4 dead after plane crash in rural Bonneville County, U.S.

Baku. 14 March. REPORT.AZ/ Four people are dead after a small plane crashed Sunday in rural Bonneville County.

Report informs citing the foreign media, the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office reports that deputies responded to the scene at 1:39 p.m. near China Beach on the Palisades Reservoir about one mile north the Alpine, Wyo., Airport.

The victims were reported as two adult males and two adult females, a Sheriff’s Office news release said.

The accident occurred many hours prior to the call for assistance, the release said. The aircraft was completely burned.

The Sheriff’s Office had not released the names pending notification of next of kin.

No further information was released Sunday.