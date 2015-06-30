39th session of the World Heritage Committee starts in Bonn

Baku. 30 June. REPORT.AZ/ The 39th session of the World Heritage Committee of UNESCO is held in Bonn, Germany. Report informs citing the United Nations Information Centre, The session will consider applications for inclusion of 36 new facilities - natural, cultural and mixed in the World Heritage List. There are Dauria landscapes in Mongolia and Russia, Gelati Monastery in Georgia and the necropolis of Beit Shearim - a symbol of Jewish revival in Israel.

Addressing to the participants of the 39th session of the World Heritage Committee, UNESCO Director-General Irina Bokova said that "today's cultural heritage is in danger."

"Today we are witnessing violent intentional destruction of heritage on an unprecedented scale in Syria, Iraq, Libya and Yemen", said the head of UNESCO. She urged the international community to address the protection of cultural property.

The session will last until July 8.

World Heritage List includes more than a thousand objects in the member countries of the Convention for the Protection of the World Cultural and Natural Heritage.