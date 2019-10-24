39 people found dead in a truck in UK were Chinese nationals

Forensic experts have found that 39 people, including one teenager, found dead in a refrigerated lorry trailer in Essex, were Chinese nationals, Report informs citing the Russian press.

It is known that the trailer with the victims was delivered to the British Purfleet from the Belgian Zeebrugge. The truck itself came from Northern Ireland.

A spokesman for the Belgian Federal Prosecutor's office, Eric Van Duyse said that Brussels had launched an investigation into the case.

“We have no idea at the moment how long the lorry spent in Belgium,” he said.

Earlier the British police arrested 25-year-old truck driver Mo Robinson from Portadown, Northern Ireland.