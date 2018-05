Baku. 2 June. REPORT.AZ/ At least 38 people died in Iraq as a result of the explosion committed by "Islamic State of Iraq" (ISIS) terrorist organization.

Report informs referring to BBC, a parked-car bomb exploded near a police station in the city of Ramadi.

Most of the dead were police officers. At least 10 people were injured in the incident. Doctors fear that the death toll can increase.