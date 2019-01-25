364 people arrested amid protests in Venezuela

25 January, 2019 10:45

© REUTERS / Miraflores Palace https://report.az/storage/news/cd59d514ecc172e7e852cbbd26a76425/ad116079-9373-469b-8e10-1874a901eb0f_292.jpg Baku. 25 January. REPORT.AZ/ The number of people arrested on the fourth day of Venezuelan’s anti-government demonstrations has risen to 364, head of the non-profit organization Criminal Forum Alfredo Romero, Report informs citing RIA Novosti. 218 people were arrested earlier.