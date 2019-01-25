Baku. 25 January. REPORT.AZ/ The number of people arrested on the fourth day of Venezuelan’s anti-government demonstrations has risen to 364, head of the non-profit organization Criminal Forum Alfredo Romero, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.
364 people arrested amid protests in Venezuela
https://report.az/storage/news/cd59d514ecc172e7e852cbbd26a76425/ad116079-9373-469b-8e10-1874a901eb0f_292.jpg© REUTERS / Miraflores Palace
This post is also available in other languages:
Other news from category
- EU makes decision on sanctions against Russia 16 February, 2019 / 16:11
- Gas poisoning kills 7 people in China 16 February, 2019 / 11:32
- DPRK delegation leaves for Hanoi to prepare for Kim Jong- UN and Trump summit 15 February, 2019 / 17:22
- 17 Saudi citizens flee US on false passports 15 February, 2019 / 13:27
- Acid attack in Paris metro: one person critically injured 15 February, 2019 / 12:16
- Haiti President refuses to resign amid protests 15 February, 2019 / 11:19
- Bloomberg: Trump plans to spend $8 billion for border wall invoking his own authority 15 February, 2019 / 10:19
- US Vice President names main threat to peace and stability 14 February, 2019 / 17:40
- Explosion in Kashmir kills 10, injures 20 14 February, 2019 / 15:57
- Guaido’s US team gain access to Venezuelan embassy bank accounts 14 February, 2019 / 10:13
- 17 students injured in madrassa explosion in Jammu and Kashmir 13 February, 2019 / 16:06
- US names conditions of lifting sanctions against Russia 13 February, 2019 / 15:14
- Macedonia can join NATO in 2020 spring 13 February, 2019 / 13:12
- Head of MI-6 to remain in office longer due to Brexit 13 February, 2019 / 12:38
- Philippine President wants to rename country 13 February, 2019 / 08:35
- US intends to offer Poland military bases for refusing to cooperate with Iran and China 12 February, 2019 / 13:59
- US Congressmen reach an agreement to avert shutdown 12 February, 2019 / 12:37
- Macron plans "major reorganization" of the government 12 February, 2019 / 12:26
- Death toll in Delhi hotel fire rises to 17- UPDATED 12 February, 2019 / 09:30
- Information about representatives of Uyghur intellectuals in China missing 11 February, 2019 / 17:08
Tural AsadiNews Author