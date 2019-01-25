 Top

364 people arrested amid protests in Venezuela

© REUTERS / Miraflores Palace

Baku. 25 January. REPORT.AZ/ The number of people arrested on the fourth day of Venezuelan’s anti-government demonstrations has risen to 364, head of the non-profit organization Criminal Forum Alfredo Romero, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

 218 people were arrested earlier. 

