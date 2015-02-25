36 people were victims of flood and avalanche in Afghanistan

Baku. 25 February. REPORT.AZ/ 28 people died as a result of the avalanche in Panchshir region in the north-east of Afghanistan, more than 10 were injured.

Report informs referring to "Anadolu" news agency, the governor of Panchshir region, Abdul Rahman said it.

82 people remained under avalanche in various parts of the region. "28 people died and more than 10 were seriously injured," he said.

According to the report, 8 residents died as a result of the flood in the east of the country, in Laghman and dozens of homes were destroyed and hundreds hectares of sowing area became unusable.