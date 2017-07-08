35 migrants missing without trace off Libya coast

Baku. 8 July. REPORT.AZ/ Thirty-five migrants, including seven children, were feared drowned after their inflatable craft sank on Saturday off the Libyan coast, Report informs citing the AFP, the coastguard said.

Eighty-five migrants, including 18 women, were rescued with the help of fishermen who alerted the coastguard, said Issa al-Zarrouk, a coastguard official in Garabulli, 60 kilometers (40 miles) east of Tripoli.

Earlier, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) reported that nearly 54 thousand refugees had already arrived by sea to Europe this year, 1,316 people were killed while attempting to cross the Mediterranean Sea.