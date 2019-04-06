32 security officers surrender to Taliban in Afghanistan

At least 32 security officers of Afghanistan have surrendered to Taliban radical movement in Badgis province in northwestern Afghanistan, Report informs citing Aghan media.

The incident occurred in the area of Bala Murgab, Talibans have continued their attacks since April 3 evening.

At least 36 Afghan soldiers have died within the three days of fighting. The army supported by NATO's Resolute Support mission hit the militants from the air and undertake clearing operations.