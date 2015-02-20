 Top
    30 people killed at terrorist attacks in eastern Libya

    Earlier, it was reported about the explosion of three car bombs

    Baku. 20 February. REPORT.AZ/ At least 30 people were killed on Friday as a result of the terrorist attacks in the east of Libya, Report informs citing the TASS.

    Earlier, satellite channel Sky News Arabia reported that three car bombs exploded in eastern Libya.Acts of terrorism committed in the area of El Kubba, east of the second largest city of the country Benghazi, located 1,000 km from Tripoli.

    Meanwhile, as the television channel Al Jazeera reported, one of the car bombs blown up near the headquarters of the security forces. According to preliminary data, the attack committed by suicide murderers.

