30 people injured in gas explosion in suburbs of Washington

Baku. 11 August. REPORT.AZ/ Gas explosion occurred in a suburb of the US capital in Silver Spring, Maryland, 30 people were injured, seven others missing, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

Three firefighters were among the injured. Residents are reported to have suffered burns from the blaze and fractures from jumping out of windows.

Fire Department spokesman said over 160 firefighters participate in extinguishing. Search and rescue operation is underway.

As a result of the incident from 60 to 100 people remained without shelter, they were temporarily housed in the building of the local library.