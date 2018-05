Baku. 17 October. REPORT.AZ/ At least 30 people dead and 66 injured in crash as a result of two buses collided in Pakistan.

Report informs citing Gazeta.Ru, two passenger buses collided in in the town Khanpur in Rahim Yar Khan district of Panjab province.

According to rescue officials, one of buses was traveling from Karachi to Bahawalpur, the other to Sadiqabad.

The injured were taken to nearby hospitals.