30 climbers suffered of avalanche on Everest- UPDATED

Baku. 25 April. REPORT.AZ/ Thirty people were injured on Everest as a result of the avalanche triggered by a strong earthquake in Nepal, Report informs referring to RIA Novosti.

"Thirty people were injured in the mountains in the area between the Khumbu Icefall and climbers camp", - said the agency Associated Press referring to the representative of the Nepal Mountain Association Ang Tshering NMA.

Khumbu Icefall is located on the southern slope of Mount Everest.

An earthquake of magnitude 7.9 occurred on Saturday morning in Nepal.Tremors were recorded in 06.11 time UTC (09:11 MSK).The epicenter of the earthquake located 82 kilometers north-west of Kathmandu.The earthquake lies at a depth of 15 kilometers.

According to the latest information, 8 people died.