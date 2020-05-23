Top

30,000 people die from pandemic during a week globally

The number of people who died from the coronavirus around the world has reached 340,230,

Report informs that the highest numbers of deaths were recorded in the US (96,007), UK (36,393), and Italy (32,616).

To date, 5,318,000 have been infected with the virus, while 2,169,000 recovered.

In Azerbaijan, the COVID-19 death toll is 46. To date, 3,855 people diagnosed with the virus, of which 2,399 recovered.

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) emerged in late 2019 in China’s Hubei province, and the virus has spread to 213 countries and territories since then.

On February 11, the WHO officially named the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) as COVID-19, and on March 11, declared it a pandemic.

