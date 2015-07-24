3 dead, 7 injured in shooting at Lafayette movie theater

Baku. 24 July. REPORT.AZ/ At least three people were killed and at least seven wounded when a lone gunman opened fire in a Lafayette movie house Thursday evening, Report informs referring to the U.S. media.

According to the information, Lafayette police confirmed shortly before 8 a.m. that law enforcement officers had responded to a call about an active shooter at the Grand 16 Lafayette at 3141 Johnston St.

Chief Jim Craft confirmed at least three people were killed, including the gunman, who died from a self-inflicted wound. He was described by several witnesses as a white, middle-aged male. State Police said the shooter, whose identity was not released late Thursday, was 58 years old.

The scene in the theater parking lot reflected the mayhem of the evening. News media had been moved off the site and were reporting from in front of a nearby coffee shop, Johnston Street Java. The parking lot itself was filled with emergency vehicles, including a Haz-Mat unit.

Authorities also closed down the Grand 14 on Kaliste Saloom in what they said was an exercise in caution. The parking lot was cleared shortly before 10 p.m. there, with four State Police units on the scene.