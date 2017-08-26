$ 3,4 mln spent on White House repair during Trump’s vacation

Baku. 26 August. REPORT.AZ/ The large-scale complex of works on repair and rennovation of the White House was carried out during US President Donald Trump’s working vacation he had at his golf club in Bedminster (the state of New Jersey)ş

Report informs citing the TASS.

The main task of specialists was to renovate the outdated air conditioning system within 17 days. Its renovation has cost $1,9 mln. Besides, the central heating system has been repaired, and ventilation pipes have been cleared.

The renovation of the White House was planned during former US President Barack Obama. However, the project has been implemented now. Overall, about $3,4 mln. have been spent on the works; they were completed on August 20.