29 ISIS terrorists killed in separate airstrikes in Afghanistan

Baku. 20 September. REPORT.AZ/ At least 29 terrorists of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group were killed separate airstrikes in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

Report informs referring to the Khaama Press, the provincial police commandment in a statement said the militants were killed in Haska Mina, Kot and Achin districts.

The statement further added 11 of the militants were killed during the first airstrike in Sepai and Wech Kot areas of Kot district.

3 more militants were killed during the second airstrike in Karkani area of Achin district, the statement said, adding that 15 others were killed Papin area of Haska Mina district.

The local security officials have said the local residents and the Afghan forces did not suffer any casualties during the operations.