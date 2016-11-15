29 FETÖ-linked university employees detained in Izmir

Baku. 15 November. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish police conducted next operation as a part of investigation of activity of the FETÖ terror organization's supporters.

Report informs citing the TASS, law enforcement officers detained 29 employees of Izmir Kâtip Çelebi University.

The prosecutor's office received a whole 35 judicial claims for arrest. The operation conducted in Izmir, Kocaeli and Manisa. The information states that spouse of the coupist pilot, shelling intelligence and special police forces building in Ankara in July 15 coup attempt is also among the suspected persons.

NTV reports Bylock program revealed on phones of the coupists to contact during the coup attempt.

Currently, searching is conducted in the apartments of the detainees, books about Fethullah Gülen found. The Department for Fight against Economic Crimes also involved in the investigation. Some of the detainees transferred money through Bank Asya, which had links with Fethullah Gülen and closed under the government's decision.