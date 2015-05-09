28 killed in riot in Iraqi prison

Baku. 9 May. REPORT.AZ/ 28 people were killed in a prison as a result of uprising prisoners' riot, in Iraq's Diyala province. Report informs referring to "Anadolu" news agency, the head of the security committee of Diyala province, Sadik al-Husseini stated about it.

According to him, some prisoners distributed riot in the supper in a prison which is located 55 km north-east from Baghdad, al-Halis district, on May 8: "A little later, the situation was under the control of the security forces. However, a lieutenant and 7 employees of the security forces were killed."

Al-Husseini said that 20 prisoners who were trying to escape, were killed but 15 were able to escape.